Man with Machete Arrested after Assaulting Officer

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he robbed a store with a machete and assaulted a police officer.

Police responded to the 1000 Block of 45 Street South for reports of a fight at approximately 7 p.m..

The first officer on the scene attempted to detain 20-year-old Talon Parisien, but noticed he was holding a large machete.

Parisien complied with the officer’s order to step away from the weapon, but then resisted and punched the officer in the face.

Two bystanders assisted the officer in detaining Parisien who was then arrested for robbery, assaulting a police officer and preventing arrest.