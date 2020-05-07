“Mane Attraction” Lifts Spirits, Brings Smiles To Long-Term Care In Greenbush

A certified nursing assistant brought her horse to work
TJ Nelson,
Lifecare Horse
Delores Walsh gets a special visitor in Greenbush.

GREENBUSH, Minn. — People are finding creative ways to bring smiles to those stuck inside during quarantine.

Jordan Meier, a certified nursing assistant at LifeCare Greenbush Manor, brought her horse to work.

Jordan took the horse from window to window for a safe visit with the residents.

LifeCare staff says it was a “mane attraction” and day brightener for those living at the manor during this COVID-19 pandemic.

