“Mane Attraction” Lifts Spirits, Brings Smiles To Long-Term Care In Greenbush
A certified nursing assistant brought her horse to work
GREENBUSH, Minn. — People are finding creative ways to bring smiles to those stuck inside during quarantine.
Jordan Meier, a certified nursing assistant at LifeCare Greenbush Manor, brought her horse to work.
Jordan took the horse from window to window for a safe visit with the residents.
LifeCare staff says it was a “mane attraction” and day brightener for those living at the manor during this COVID-19 pandemic.