Fargo Public Schools & Y94 get kids stuck inside moving

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Schools is encouraging students to stay active with a morning dance to get their bodies moving.

Students from Ben Franklin, Carl Ben Eielson, and Discovery Middle Schools are dancing their mornings away.

At 10:00 a.m. Friday, the dance party took place in each student’s homes as three songs played by local radio station Y94.

Discovery Middle School gym teacher Andre Zimiga has been able to keep the connection and energy levels up with his students for these past seven weeks without meeting physically.

Zimiga believes getting up and moving for a task will keep young minds and bodies active rather stuck on a screen.

“We’re not used to being in front of a screen for the amount of time. So this is what we want to do, we want to get not only kids moving in the Fargo Public Schools, but we have West Fargo, we have Moorhead, all the adults in the area too,” Zimiga said.

Fargo Public Schools hopes the dancers share their dances and encourage even more to participate.