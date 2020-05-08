Melinda’s Garden Moment: Supercharge Your Tomato Plants

Give Your Tomatoes A Head Start And Have The First Ripe Veggies On The Block

Be the first on your block to harvest a red ripe tomato.

Grow early ripening varieties like Early Girl, Fourth of July and Celebrity, that produce fruit earlier than most tomato varieties

Further shorten the time to harvest by warming the soil and air. You’ll be able to plant as much as a month earlier than normal. And thanks to the early start and warmer conditions your plants will start flowering and fruiting sooner.

Floating row covers and cloches work like mini greenhouses in the garden. Or make your own from a plastic milk jug. Just remove the bottom and set it over small transplants. Or wrap tomato cages with clear plastic for large plants.

Stake tomatoes to further speed up the harvest. It’s a bit more work but you’ll have fewer disease problems and the earliest harvest on the block.