Minnesota Businesses React To Cold Weather Fishing Opener Along With New Restrictions

The orders include limiting travel, not going in large groups and maintaining social distancing.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — In Detroit Lakes, shop owners say it’s not the usual bustling Saturday opener they normally see walking in.

“I think the main rush will happen at the start of the week now once the weather warms up, it’s supposed to get better out than people will really come out in force when it’s actually enjoyable to be out,” Co-Owner of Quality Bait and Tackle Michael Onstad said.

The cold winds with on and off rain can be a deterrent for people going out to fish.

Minnesota business owners and anglers are also facing new challenges with the Minnesota DNR’s restrictions in place.

DNR is also reminding people to not forget to wear their life jackets especially during the early season when the waters are freezing cold.

“We are not going to be issuing citations. We are just recommending that people think about their fellow Minnesotans and other people who could be vulnerable to the coronavirus,” Conservation Officer, MN DNR Enforcement Steve Chihak said.

Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina In DL is normally packed with people getting ready to head out on the water, but this opener the tables are empty and the boats are covered up.

“We do expect a lot more movement to happen as the weather gets nicer and it will be nice for that movement we need,” Owner Of Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina, Scott Jereska said.

Jereska says the community has been supportive since they reopened on the 1st of May through pick up orders.

He says the fishing season and the summer time are the busiest times for the restaurant and the region.

He hopes that people will continue to help support local businesses that he says are an essential part to the community.

“It’s nice to see the goodness in people when things come down to it, it’s just really nice to see,” Jereska said.

List To Additional Information: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/index.html