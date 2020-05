Minnesota Conducts Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 Tests In One Day

ST.PAUL, MN (KFGO)- The Minnesota Department of Health conducted 4,993 test in a 24 hour period nearing the goal set by Gov. Walz.

Of the latest results, Minnesota saw another 702 cases for 10,790 total; 24 more deaths were announced bringing that total to 534.

There was a slight uptick of patients in the hospital from 473 to 476. Intensive care numbers dropped from 198 to 180.