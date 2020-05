Words Of Wisdom Helps Carry Devils Lake Girls Basketball

Firebirds Head Coach Justin Klein preached a consistent message before every game, helping motivate his players

FARGO, ND – As they did last year, Devils Lake Girls Basketball came into the season with high hopes, and lived up to them. The Firebirds made it all the way to the North Dakota Girls Semifinals before the Coronavirus prompted the NDHSAA to suspend remaining winter activities.