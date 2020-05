Minnesota Records 20 New COVID-19 Deaths

ST.PAUL, MN (KFGO)- The MN Department of Health reports 480 more Coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths in Sunday’s results.

The total number of cases moves to 11,271. Cases hospitalized dropped to 434 from 476 while intensive care cases went from 199 from 180.

Minnesota’s death toll sits at 578 with 464 have occurred in long term care facilities.

There are 6,882 patients who no longer need to be isolated bring recovery numbers to 6,882.