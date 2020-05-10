Vice President Pence Self-Isolating After Aide Gets COVID-19

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide.