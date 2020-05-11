Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 591, Nearly 80 Percent in Long-Term Care Facilities

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday and 528 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the state’s death toll from the disease to 591 and the total number of positive cases to 11,799.

Of the 591 deaths, 472 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There are currently 452 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 194 of them in the intensive care unit. The youngest COVID-19 patient in the ICU is a less than one-month-old infant. More than 14.5 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.

More than 58 percent of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 have now recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.

The ages of Minnesota COVID-19 patients ranges from less than a month old to 109 years old. The median age of the Minnesotans who have died from COVID-19 is 83. The age range for the state’s deaths is 30 to 109 years old.

The 30-39 age group now makes the largest percentage of Minnesota’s cases with 20 percent followed by the 20-29 age group, which makes up 17 percent of cases.

At least 21 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases are associated with congregate living facilities, which includes assisted living facilities, nursing homes and group homes. Officials have now begun identifying congregate living facilities that have seen COVID-19 cases.

Eighty-four of Minnesota’s 87 counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 15 of them reporting more than 100 confirmed cases of the disease. Cook, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods are the only counties that have yet to report a confirmed case, although health officials say the virus is likely circulating in every Minnesota community, whether a county has a confirmed case or not.

Stearns County has the second-most confirmed cases in the state with 1,443, behind only Hennepin County, which has 3,744, Testing in the county has ramped up and the New York Times recently labeled St. Cloud as the number one most likely place in the country for the next big flare-up.

Nobles County now has 1,269 confirmed cases among its approximately 22,000 residents—the third-most in the state. Nobles County has the 45th largest population of Minnesota’s 87 counties. MDH has focused testing in that area after an outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington sickened hundreds of workers.

MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The state has launched a new, online dashboard where the public can find data regarding COVID-19 testing, supplies and more. It can be found here.