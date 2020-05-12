Fargo School Board finalizing plan to use $3.2 million in CARES Act money

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo School Board discusses plans to use $3.2 million in CARES Act funding.

The money can be used through September 2022.

$388,000 will go to private schools in the district.

The board is also looking to buy devices for elementary schools so each student has one, buying learning apps and instructing teachers and how to use them and before and after school programs for at-risk students

The district is also buying sanitizer and hand sanitizer stations and is preparing for if the coronavirus comes back.

<“If there is a resurgence in the fall or down the road and we need to transition to distance learning again how can we set the district up to make that a more seamless transition,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Ghandi said.

The district has until August 1 to submit the plan to the North Dakota Department of Instruction.