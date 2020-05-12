Moorhead Man Leads Deputies on Two-State Pursuit

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–A Moorhead man was arrested Monday evening after fleeing from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Kenneth Wessels was driving through Nielsville when he was pulled over by a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy identified Wessels and noticed he had a felony DOC warrant out of Minnesota. More deputies were called to the scene, but Wessels fled.

The deputies pursued Wessels through Polk County, Traill County and terminated the pursuit once Wessels crossed into Grand Forks County.

The Grand Forks Police Department was notified and Wessels was located and arrested.