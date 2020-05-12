North Dakota Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases and Two Deaths

Cass County reports the most new cases with 44.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 53 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Stutsman, Ward and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 44 and Grand Forks County the second most with 5.

A woman in her 100s and a woman in her 70s, both from Cass County, pass away. Both Women had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 totals have reached 1,571 positive cases, 38 current hospitalizations, 877 people recovered and 38 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

47,832 – Total Tested (+818 individuals from yesterday)

46,261 – Total Negative (+765 individuals from yesterday)

1,571 – Total Positive (+53 individuals from yesterday)

6.5% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

122 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

877 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY