Fargo Leaders Expecting More State Help As Covid Numbers Go Up

City officals say that case numbers will continue to rise as more testing is made available.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo leaders are expecting to get more help from the state as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Fargo Cass Public Health is increasing it’s contact tracing to help identify people who may have been in contact with an infected person.

The department has more than 30 staff members working 12 hour days each week monitoring and checking any potential spread.

“This is really a marathon until we get a vaccine and we may not have one so we are going to be living with this for quite some time and all of us need to accept this until the fall then that’s going to happen,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.