Lutheran Social Services Provides Farm Virtual Tour To The Older Generation Stuck at Home

Next Wednesday's virtual event will be a piano performance by Andrea Neeland.

FARGO, N.D.- Lutheran Social Services Caregiver Support is organizing different events every Wednesday for older adults all across Minnesota.

Those who joined the event today were given a virtual tour of a farm in Park Rapids.

“Just thought it would be such a fun way to make people feel like they’re getting out, they’re just visiting a farm and just bringing them back to a lot of their, maybe childhood memories. And we had some clients today say, I haven’t been to the farm in so many years, that it’s so fun to partake in. Even though they weren’t physically there, they were still able to see everything and experience it,” says Laura Rasmussen, the Regional Coordinator at LSS Caregiver Support and Respite Services.

Judi Weiss, the farmer behind the virtual tour says her mom was the reason she wanted to be part of bringing some happiness to the older generation.

“I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s and I remember in the later years, she maybe would know what day it was or know who I was that day, but we could talk about when I was growing up and how we farmed. We grew up on a farm and she remembered those things. And those things would make her smile and would make her happy. So, if I’m able to bring memories to someone, that was the reason that I was so excited to do it,” she says.

Weiss also says that as someone who knows what it’s like to take care of a loved one, this event can also provide a break to the caregivers.

“They might be able to distract their care receiver long enough to watch this with them, where they have a little break in the day. And even if the care receiver wasn’t watching the tour, they might have been able to do something quick in the other room,” says Weiss.

Viewers were given a tour of the farm where they were able to see animals like: an angus bull, horses, miniature donkeys, sheeps, cows, chickens and pigs.