Man Hospitalized after Assault in Rural Clay County, One Man in Custody

BAKER, Minn.–A man is hospitalized after being assaulted in rural Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a man was in the hospital being treated for injures related to an assault on Tuesday.

Special Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

During the investigation, 40-year-old Steven Krogsgaard, of Baker, was arrested without incident and charged with 5th degree domestic assault and 3rd degree assault.

The victim is currently hospitalized in Fargo. His identity and condition are not being released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and not further information is being released.