WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to Host COVID-19 Press Briefing
FARGO, N.D.–FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in our region.
City and county government officials, public health experts and healthcare systems will provide information specific to their organization.
The speakers will include:
- Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
- Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
- VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin
- Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter
- Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
- West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
- Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
- Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
- Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney