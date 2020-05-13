WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to Host COVID-19 Press Briefing

FARGO, N.D.–FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in our region.

City and county government officials, public health experts and healthcare systems will provide information specific to their organization.

The speakers will include:

  • Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
  • Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
  • VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin
  • Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter
  • Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
  • West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
  • Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
  • Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
  • Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney

 

