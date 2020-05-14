Fergus Falls High School Teacher Becomes One-Man-Band For Graduating Seniors

Kummrow says he sent a different version to students with a personal message wishing them well.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — It’s a new take on a one-man band.

Fergus Falls High School band teacher Scott Kummrow performed “Pomp and Circumstance” for his graduating seniors.

The Fergus Falls teacher played over 22 different parts in the song including conducting himself.

The video has been going viral with over 13,000 views and continues to grow.

