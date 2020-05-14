Grand Forks high schools to hold outdoor, drive-in graduation ceremonies

Community High School's graduation will be on May 28th, Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River's ceremonies will be on May 31st

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – High School students in Grand Forks will get the chance to celebrate their graduations in a socially-distant fashion.

All three of the city’s high schools will have outdoor graduation ceremonies. Community High’s graduation will be on May 28th, and Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red Rivers’ will each take place on May 31st.

All three will be drive-in style with organizers doing their best to keep everyone socially distant. While the event is atypical, the schools are trying to keep as many things as normal as possible.

“There will be a stage. Students will have caps and gowns. They will cross the stage. They will receive their diploma,” said Grand Forks superintendent Terry Brenner. “All of this will be live streamed by HB Sound & Light. We are also planning on a live broadcast using radio.”

Schools are also planning to package a video production of the ceremony to give to each student.