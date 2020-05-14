WATCH LIVE: Grand Forks to Hold COVID-19 News Conference at 2:15 p.m.

KVRR will stream the news conference here and on Facebook.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The City of Grand Forks will be holding a COVID-19 news conference at 2:15 on Thursday.

Mayor Michael R. Brown along with representatives from the City of Grand Forks, the City of East Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, Grand Forks School District and Mental Health Matters will provide updates on the local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Grand Forks is currently hosting a COVID-19 testing event at the Alerus Center. This is the third testing event in the City.

Grand Forks County has reported a total of 304 positive COVID-19 cases.

