City of Moorhead to open additional park facilities, pools will not open in 2020

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead is reopening certain parks and facilities, but says it will not be opening swimming and wading pools in 2020.

The City says there is no practical way to limit the number of swimmers, maintain safe distances and provide a fun experience for swimmers under the recommended restrictions.

The facilities that allow for groups of no more than ten people and allow for 6-feet of social distance are already open or will be opening soon.

Certain Moorhead City Parks, playgrounds and athletic fields are open, but park restrooms and drinking fountains remain closed.

A full list of parks and facilities that are open can be found here.