Essentia Health Continues To See Spikes In Virtual Visits Since Rolling It In Mid March

They were originally set to start in April.

FARGO, N.D. – Before the pandemic began, Essentia officials say they already had a plan to roll out virtual visits.

They were set to start in April for patients with particular chronic illnesses like Depression and Anxiety.

Because of the Coronavirus, they managed to make it happen by March.

Essentia rolled virtual visits out initially to ambulatory clinics, and then specialists and others adopted the technology.

“We know reached the total of 108,00 virtual visits and over half of those were done by video. In additon to that we’ve done 13,000 electronic visit or e-visits,” says Sarah Manney, the Chief Medical Informacion Officer at Essentia Health.

In total, Essentia has seen over 121 thousand virtual visits since mid March.