Gov. Burgum to release detailed guidelines for large group gatherings

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota is entering its first phase of the Smart Restart plan for large group gatherings.

As part of the new guidelines, venues for sporting events and concerts can operate at 50 percent capacity.

Burgum says full details of the new guidelines will be released later Friday night.

On a five-level risk model, Burgum says the state is now in the middle, or what is considered a moderate risk level. He says this means North Dakota’s healthcare system has the capacity to take on more risk.

“By taking on some risk, we know that we’ve proven we’ve got the capacity to deploy both testing and contact tracing to help us arrest the spread if we do have an outbreak somewhere in the state,” he says.

Burgum stresses North Dakotans must continue following public health guidance and exercise individual responsibility.