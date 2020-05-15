Habitat For Humanity has Facebook Live home groundbreaking

MOORHEAD, Minn. -Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity presents its first Facebook Live groundbreaking for a Moorhead Family.

Vannessa and her daughter had been waiting in the program for three years, eager to leave their current living situation. Sge says with an increasingly dangerous neighborhood, rent hikes and poor maintenance she no longer felt safe.

Habitat for Humanity was excited to help even though many volunteers will not be apart of the process because of the coronavirus. The project will rely heavily on contractors.

“You know the biggest thing for us this year is donations. We don’t need as much volunteer help this year but our cost are going to go up because we do have to hire some contractors, we normally would rely on volunteers for,” Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity Resource Development and Marketing Manager Peter Christopher said.