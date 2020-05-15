LIVE: Hit The Pavement To Support Local Businesses While Social Distancing

FMStrong Community Run Virtual Run Raises Money For Local Businesses Hit Hard By COVID-19

Hit the pavement at your own pace to support local businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

The FMStrong Community Run is a virtual 5k race. You have until the end of May to complete the race on your own time, while social distancing of course.

If you sign up and run the race, you get a race bib sticker and a $5 gift card to either Front Street Taproom or Scoop N Dough Candy Co.

Plus, you can earn your bragging rights by sending pics and videos of your race to wearefmstrong@gmail.com, along with your race time.

The money raised helps support small businesses in Downtown Fargo.

Click here for information on signing up.