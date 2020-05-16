MSUM Graduate Teaches Class Online In Italy To His Students During Shutdown

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The music room may no longer be creating harmonies as MSUM Music Education Graduate Antone Leustek and his choir kids at the Sigonella Naval Air Station outside of Catania, Sicily, Italy.

It’s where Luestek has been leading this group of both American military and NATO kids from all different countries as the choral director working for the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Because of multiple months of shutdown in Italy due to COVID-19, he’s now taking this group of talented singers from grades 7 to 12 to the world wide web.

“So you know within those 3 days they said this is what we are doing so it was kind of like bing surprise your online now,” Luestek said.

He says the switch to online classes has come with challenges but also new opportunities to test with his students.

Luestek makes animated videos to help any students who may struggle with submitting assignments or having tech issues.

He says one of the hardest adjustments to make as a teacher is not being able to spend time with your students in-person.

“In a class someone will just say boy I just wish we could be together, it’s just not as fun being in band or in choir when you can’t be together,” Luestek said.

To help bring some peace and harmony to the world, Luestek and his class decided a little music can always bring a smile.

“You it ends up being over 10 hours to edit for one short tune but once it’s done you got something fantastic but it’s a lot of clicks of the mouse,” Luestek said.

The video of the song “Heavenly Father” by Bon Iver has been viewed over 200 thousand times on Facebook.

Leustek says although it may be some time before he gets to see his students in person once again… he says the key is to remain positive and sing on.

Link To Full Performance: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=229472994915404&external_log_id=a7261c5d65332f1ebd883bf43915ab38&q=heavenly%20father%20bon%20iver%20italy