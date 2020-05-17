North Dakota Records 1,900 Positive COVID-19 Cases

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,900 with 52 news cases reported Sunday.

Cass County had 41 positive tests out of the 2, 636 completed.

The Dept. of Health reports an additional death for a new total of 43.

Hospitalized cases dropped to 30 with an additional 67 recoveries for 1178.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 41

Grand Forks County – 2

McLean County – 1

Morton County – 1

Mountrail County – 2

Random County – 1

Steele County – 1

Traill County – 1

Walsh County – 1



BY THE NUMBERS

65,911 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,558 total tests from yesterday)

55,221 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,734 unique individuals from yesterday)

53,321 – Total Negative (+1,682 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,900 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate

130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

1,178 – Total Recovered (+67 individuals from yesterday)

43 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)