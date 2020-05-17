Minnesota Records 22 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

ST.PAUL, MN (KFGO)- The Minnesota Department of Health released the results from their latest round of coronavirus testing.

Positive cases rose by 699 to 15,668.

The state saw 22 additional deaths.

Minnesota has recorded 722 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths as the total number of cases reaches 15,668.

Deaths include a person in their 50s and 60s while the rest were in their 70s, 80s and 90s; nine of the 22 were from long term care facilities.

There was a decrease in patients needing intensive care from 225 to 221 while hospitalized cases went from 493 to 487.

Patients no longer requiring isolation increased by 626 to 10,897.