Coronavirus testing of inmates and staff Tuesday at Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota National Guard will test all Cass County Jail inmates and staff for the coronavirus on Tuesday, May 19th.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release the testing is being done for preventative measures and there are no known cases of Covid-19 at the jail. The testing will establish a baseline and help with possible future restructuring of general population inmates to make room for people newly arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the jail will continue to use preventative measures through modified intake protocols and procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the jail.