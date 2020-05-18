MSUM’s College for Kids and Teens to Offer Online Courses Only

All kids and teens who previously signed up for on-campus courses have been refunded.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Minnesota State University Moorhead’s College for Kids & Teens has cancelled all on-campus courses this summer.

The college will instead by offering online courses on June 8-11, June 15-18, July 13-16 and July 20-23.

Registration for the online courses opened May 6. Some of the popular courses include video game design, animation, Minecraft and photography and printmaking.

MSUM Youth Outreach Coordinator Sean Brandenburg said, “College for Kids & Teens Online has been able to adapt to a virtual setting thanks to our high-caliber and experienced instructors. Kids will be able to interact with one another, ask questions, share ideas and get instructor feedback all from the comfort of their own home.”

A full list of online courses being offered and to register, visit: mnstate.edu/cfkt.