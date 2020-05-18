North Dakota Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Ransom and Sioux Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 26 and Burleigh County the second most with 3.

A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Ramsey County died.

The NDDoH says one previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 1,931 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 1,219 people recovered and 44 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

65,911 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,066 total tests from yesterday)

56,561 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)

54,630 – Total Negative (+1,309 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,931 – Total Positive (+31 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate

133 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

1,219 – Total Recovered (+41 individuals from yesterday)

44 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY