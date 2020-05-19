Fargo Fire Dept. sharing importance of sprinklers during Home Fire Sprinkler Week

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Fire Department is spreading awareness about the need for sprinklers during Home Fire Sprinkler Week.

They are sharing the benefits of well equipping a home with sprinklers to deal with a potential fire.

According to experts, homes with sprinklers are likely to see 70% less fire damage.

Since 2000, most buildings have been required to have a sprinkler system. That is not the case for houses and many homes and older apartments lack such a system.

In order to protect future homes the fire department suggests that new homeowners think about the benefits of this safety tool.

“It’s a cost barrier because to go back and put a sprinkler in a building that’s already finished is a lot more expensive than putting one in a new building that’s still being constructed. ” Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Bergh said.

