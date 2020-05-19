MN Nurses Association President concerned about PPE levels

MINNESOTA – The President of the Minnesota Nurses Association says many nurses are being asked to reuse personal protective equipment.

Mary Turner says nurses doing in the past would be at risk of losing their license. She is concerned what she calls a low amount of PPE could be even lower since elective surgeries were allowed to resume on Monday.

“I watched CDC in a week’s time walk back from optimal PPE standards down to the bare minimum. I kind of joked that I bet you anything by the end of the week we’ll be wearing a piece of typing paper across our face. Well, it’s almost gotten to that point,” Turner said.

“We’re not seeing any increases in usage at this point in time. And what we’re seeing is that, in general, hospitals have at least three weeks of inventory in hand of all items,” Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says nothing is off the table in regards to possibly rolling back elective surgeries. However, there are no immediate plans to do so.