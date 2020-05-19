North Dakota Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death

North Dakota reports twice as many new cases since Monday.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 63 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The counties reporting new cases include Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Ramsey, Ransom and Richland Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 56 and Ransom and Richland Counties the second most with 2.

A man in his 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 1,994 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 1,269 people recovered and 45 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

69,902 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,990 total tests from yesterday)

57,731 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,170 unique individuals from yesterday)

55,737 – Total Negative (+1,107 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,994 – Total Positive (+63 unique individuals from yesterday)

5.4% – Daily Positivity Rate

135 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,269 – Total Recovered (+50 individuals from yesterday)

45 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY