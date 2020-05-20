Basic Care Residents Allowed to Keep Stimulus Checks after Emergency Rule Change

The emergency rule went into effect on Tuesday.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Residents at basic care facilities in North Dakota are now allowed to keep their Economic Impact Payments after Gov. Doug Burgum announced an emergency rule change.

Previously, Economic Impact Payments made out to basic care residents were to be counted as income and kept by the state.

Burgum said, “We’re grateful to legislative leadership, the Attorney General’s Office and DHS for their collaboration to ensure that this relief gets delivered to our North Dakota citizens as intended. Basic care residents can use these funds to help purchase electronic devices that allow them to communicate with family and friends, for example, or for any other needs.”

Basic care facilities are similar to nursing homes, but are intended for seniors whose medical needs are not as intense. There are currently 1,143 seniors living in 65 basic care facilities across the state.

