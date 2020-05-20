Fargo AMVETS to honor veterans who died from the coronavirus

FARGO, N.D. – AMVETS is raising awareness and honoring veterans who have lost their life to COVID-19.

On Memorial Day the organization will host a candlelight vigil in the parking lot of its building. The group will light one candle for every VA hospital in the country starting at 12:01 AM.

Members say more than 700 veterans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Organizers say it can be isolating for veterans who can’t see visitors while battling the virus in hospitals.

“That’s what this club and other clubs are about, we want the public to be aware of the veterans that have fallen ill to this disease, with a special memorial day tribute,” Vietnam veteran Rick Olek said.