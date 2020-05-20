Gov. Walz allows restaurants, bars, salons & barbershops to reopen with restrictions

MINNESOTA – Gov. Tim Walz announces bars and restaurants can reopen June 1, but only with outdoor seating.

Salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can also open back up, but with limited capacity.

The next phase of the Stay Safe Minnesota plan allows restaurants and bars seat no more than 50 people outdoors with six feet in between them. Masks are required for workers and strongly recommended for customers.

Salons and barbershops can have 25% capacity based on fire codes and customers will have to make reservations and adhere to social distancing requirements. Workers and customers must wear masks.

Churches can also reopen with 10 or fewer people both indoors and outdoors or through drive-in services.

Outdoor events like concerts and movies in the park can be drive-in only.

“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry. While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors,” Walz said.

Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt pushed back on the plan.

“These announcements show exactly why the governor should be working with the legislature instead of going it alone. What is the science that allows indoor salon services but restricts restaurants to outdoor seating? Why are churches limited to 10 people outdoors while hundreds of people can gather in the aisles of big box stores? Many of our Main Street businesses cannot afford to wait until June 1st. Outdoor seating at bars and restaurants should begin immediately—we need to trust our businesses to protect the health and safety of employees and customers,” Daudt said.