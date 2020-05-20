Home Instead Senior Care wants people to connect with seniors during the coronavirus pandemic

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Home Instead Senior Care is trying to find ways to keep the elderly connected to their family and social networks.

The organization that works to keep seniors living at home longer believes now is the time that many need social support.

Home Instead has been calling and mailing cards to ease the recent isolation and keep seniors engaged with the world.

They say you can connect with your aging loved one by a virtual hike, listening to music together either at a distance or virtually, and to see if they would be interested in a virtual story time.

“Picking up a phone and calling, whether it’s a loved one or a neighbor saying hey how are you doing today, what can we do to help you? They’ll start talking and they just really enjoy the conversation. They want to know what’s going on, we’ll say hey this is what’s going on in the community right now,” Home Instead Owner Sheena Sando said.