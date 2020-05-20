Minnesota Timberwolves to Open Team Facility on Thursday

Will open for Voluntary Workouts

Minneapolis-St. Paul – (Minnesota Timberwolves PR) The Minnesota Timberwolves, working in conjunction with local government officials, infectious disease experts and public health authorities, announced the team will open its practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square for voluntary player workouts beginning tomorrow, Thursday, May 21.

Strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled and healthy way. Beginning tomorrow, players who choose to will be able to access the Practice Facility at Mayo Clinic Square with the following safeguards in place:

One coach and one player will be allowed on the floor at a time and parties will be required to keep a 12-foot social distance.

Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes.

Locker room, weight room, offices and other areas of the building will remain closed.

Staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when on court.

A thorough cleaning of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.

Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.

Contact tracing will be administered upon entry. Contact tracing will help identify where players have been the past 24 hours and if there were any cases reported from that location.

Players will receive custom to-go meals from KZ Provisioning lead by Chefs Gavin Kaysen and Andrew Zimmern. Players in market have received daily meals from KZ Provisioning during the NBA hiatus.

There will be no media, public or general staff access to the building, and security will be in place outside the facility to ensure physical distancing and the safety of everyone on site.

President of basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas, says its a small step in moving forward.

“This is a response to markets opening up and us having a platform in place so we can have players in a safe environment,” Rosas said. “I think we all want to get to a situation where we can do more but in reality its still a day-by-day situation. This is still a process where we’ll get guys in the building. We’ll work with guys individually. We can control the environment more as we know more as there’s more information on our guys. We hope to grow it.”

The next step is allowing players from outside the market back in where a plan should be in place by June 1st.