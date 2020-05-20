North Dakota Reports 102 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 Deaths

Cass County reports the most cases with 49.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

Eleven counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton, Nelson, Richland, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh, Ward and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 49 and Morton County the second most with 23.

Four men with underlying health conditions from Cass County died. Two of the men were in their 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.

The NDDoH says a previously reported positive case from Cass County was from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,095 positive cases, 38 current hospitalizations, 1,302 people recovered and 49 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

72,003 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,105 total tests from yesterday)

59,200 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,469 unique individuals from yesterday)

57,105 – Total Negative (+1,368 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,095 – Total Positive (+102 unique individuals from yesterday)

6.9% – Daily Positivity Rate

142 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)

1,302 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

49 – Total Deaths (+4 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY