Social Distancing: Balancing Life When You’re Working From Home

Tips On Keeping Your Work And Home Lives Separate If You Work From Home During COVID-19

It can be a challenge keeping your job stress from coming home with you if you’re working at home due to COVID-19.

Counselor Rachel Blumhardt with The Village Family Service Center says it’s important to make clear lines between work life and home life when you’re working from home.

She recommends people set up home offices separate from their main living spaces, and set clear times to leave work.

Communication is key, even something as simple as saying out loud when you’re done for the day.

She says the work/home line can easily get blurred and job stresses can spread to your home life if you’re not careful.

She says, “You’re in the same environment if you don’t really define things with a designated workplace or a schedule. It’s easy to be working on some of that work during the weekend or evening.”

If your loved one is working from home, you can help just by listening to problem they deal with at work since they don’t have co-workers to act as outlets right now. Blumhardt says it’s important to simply listen and not offer solutions to their work problems.

Are you working from home? How are you separating your home and your work life? Share your tips with us! We might share them on the show.

