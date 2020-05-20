WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to provide ‘phased plans’ for reopening bars, restaurants at 3 p.m.

KVRR will stream the press briefing here at 3 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz and his team are expected to provide plans for reopening bars and restaurants in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly and Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans.

