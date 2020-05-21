Churches vow to hold services & not adhere to Gov. Walz’s capacity guidelines

MINNESOTA – Some Catholic and Lutheran churches in Minnesota are planning to resume in-person worship services as early as Tuesday.

That is in spite of Governor Walz’s executive order limiting congregations to 10 people.

In a letter to Walz, Catholic Bishops of Minnesota say churches will operate at 33% capacity and will continue to make any necessary adjustments to safety protocols.

The legal group representing Minnesota Catholic Conference and Lutheran Church Missouri Synod says continued closure of churches violates the first amendment.

“Minnesota has to show that if they are going to penalize churches or their congregants under the Executive Order, they have to be able to meet the First Amendment’s strict standards and the evidence required, and we haven’t seen that,” Attorney for Becket Religious Liberty for All Diana Verm said.

The letter says Walz’s most recent order does not address the vital importance that faith plays in the lives of Americans.