Grand Forks High Schools are Taking Precautions for Their Upcoming Graduations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – All three high schools will be hosting in person graduations following proper distancing guidelines.

Only parents of graduating students will be allowed to join seniors and staff.

Superintendent Terry Brenner says students and faculty might have to continue to use masks and social distancing if in person instruction returns in the fall.

“One of the guidelines that we did review today was if people are not within close proximity, in other words if there’s that distance, recommended distance there would be the opportunity not to have to wear their masks,” says Brenner.

The graduations will be live streamed online and broadcast over local radio.