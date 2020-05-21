North Dakota reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, most in single day

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 134 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday.

The positive cases mark a single day high for the state.

Eleven counties report new cases including Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Emmons, Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland and Ward Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 93 and Ward County the second most with 24.

Two men with underlying health conditions from Cass County died. One of the men was in his 70s and the other man was in his 90s.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,229 positive cases, 39 current hospitalizations, 1,340 people recovered and 51 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

74,760 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,757 total tests from yesterday)

61,279 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)

59,050 – Total Negative (+1,945 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,229 – Total Positive (+134 unique individuals from yesterday)

4.9% – Daily Positivity Rate

Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.



144 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1,340 – Total Recovered (+38 individuals from yesterday)

51 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY