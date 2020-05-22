Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Sunday for victims of coronavirus pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is encouraging North Dakotans to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24 to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum has directed all government agencies to do the same in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.

Burgum said, “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to every North Dakota family and community grieving the loss of a loved one to this global pandemic. This weekend, we remember and honor those we have lost to COVID-19, and we reaffirm our commitment to a Smart Restart that protects the lives and livelihoods of all North Dakotans while emphasizing personal responsibility and caring for our fellow citizens.”

According to the CDC, more than 93,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, 51 in North Dakota.