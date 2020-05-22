DNR Beginning Phased Reopening Of Campgrounds in Minnesota

The DNR will open 75 remote campsites in state parks for use Memorial Day weekend, most of which have existing reservations. Another 80 remote sites are expected to be ready by next Friday.

MINNESOTA — The DNR says they are beginning a phased reopening of its campgrounds.

The DNR is allowing dispersed and remote camping at state forests and some parks.

“Dispersed camping is for hardy campers who are used to camping without amenities so you do have to pack in and pack out everything,” Assistant Communications Director for the Office Of Communication And Outreach For The Minnesota DNR Kim Pleticha said.

The department is also asking people to be in groups less than 10 and to try and limit to immediate family.

Pleticha says the state will not be handing out tickets for violating rules, but will be present to help educate and remind people of them.

“We can’t wait to get back to doing the same things to do right now. We all want to get outside, we want to camp, we want to be able to be with our families in all of this beauty Minnesota brings us,” Pleticha said.

The DNR sent out new guidelines for re-opening camping grounds on June 1st.

They include limiting people available at a camp spot, social distancing from other campers and for people to bring minimal supplies.

Seasonal campers at Lee Lake Campground in Hawley are also able to camp.

However the grounds are not allowing daily campers until after things begin to reopen.

The owner of the grounds says they have had to cancel activities and also shut down shower spots and other amenities until restrictions are lifted.

“The hopes are they don’t all gather in one big group which they never do anyways it’s just typically family hanging out with people that they brought,” Lee Lake Campground Owner Justin Halvorson said.

Pleticha says when we get past June 1st people can expect to experience a new normal as the department wants to make sure no one is being put at any unnecessary risk.

“We really like to congregate with other campers and now is not the time to do that. We want to maintain our social distance, keep our groups to fewer to 10 and just do this in a safe manner,” Pleticha said.

Link To Additional Guidelines: https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/aboutdnr/covid%2019/campgrounds-guidance.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery