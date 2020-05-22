North Dakota reports 90 new COVID-19 cases and one death

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 90 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.

Nine counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Eddy, Emmons, Grand Forks, Griggs, Richland, Ward and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 74 and Eddy County the second most with 6.

A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state and another Cass County case was a false positive. The total number of cases have been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,317 positive cases, 39 current hospitalizations, 1,405 people recovered and 52 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

77,447 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,477 total tests from yesterday)

62,830 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,551 unique individuals from yesterday)

60,513 – Total Negative (+1,463 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,317 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate

147 – Total hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,405 – Total Recovered (+65 individuals from yesterday)

52 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITh NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY