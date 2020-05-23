Abate of ND And Fargo Harley Owner Group Come Together To Celebrate Healthcare Workers

More than 50 bikes paraded through the Sanford Medial Center, Broadway Hospital, Essentia Health and the VA Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — Many across the country are showing their appreciation for healthcare workers.

This afternoon, it was some local bikers’ turn to say thank you.

“Just a simple appreciation for everybody and anybody healthcare and we all probably have a friend or relative that works in healthcare and knows everything they’re having to go through especially now, with all the precautions, it’s making their job so much more difficult than it already is,” Fargo HOG Road Captain Mark Gusaas says.

Abate of North Dakota and Fargo Harley Owners Group decided to visit three medical facilities in Fargo.

Making some noise was their way of letting workers know they’re with them.

“We’re going to tour the healthcare campus only today, because I’ve worked with facilitators at each campus of Sanford, Essentia, Broadway Sanford and the VA and so they know when we’re going to be there timing wise. We’re going to parade through those places, around and circle and park,” he says.

Mark and Tracy Braeger from Fargo are members of the Fargo HOG.

They’re participating to show their appreciation for their daughter-in-law and everyone else working on the frontlines.

“She works at Essentia in the emergency room as a nurse, and so, this is to honor her and the rest of the essential staff,” Braeger says.

They decided to get some special members of their family involved, even if they didn’t actually attend the parade.

“We had our granddaughter make this sign for us. We said just make us a sign, we’re going to ride around the parade with all the rest of the participants and so, it’s going to be a pretty cool deal,” he says.

The couple wants to continue to bring recognition to those working every day to make sure no family has to experience the loss of a loved one.

“More awareness that all of this work that these guys have been putting up with through this whole pandemic. Just build more and more awareness about the things they’ve done for us,” Braeger adds.

After the event, bikers enjoyed a happy hour at the Harley Davidson of Fargo.