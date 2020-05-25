Fargo National Cemetery hosts virtual Memorial Day ceremony

The cemetery honored fallen soldiers on the holiday with the help from North Dakota and Minnesota politicians

FARGO, N.D. — This Memorial Day is the first since the Fargo National Cemetery opened it’s gates in September of last year. It is the first and only national veterans cemetery in North Dakota.

The cemetery had big plans to hold it’s inaugural Memorial Day celebration this year, but things were forced to change amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, they made sure to give fallen service members the honor they deserved.

“Their deeds and service afforded us the blessings we have. No matter where we find ourselves, we will never forget that truth is to honor them, ensuring that their memories are everlasting,” said North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

Armstrong was the keynote speaker of the virtual event.

He led the way for several politicians from North Dakota and Minnesota who took the time to speak and remind people why this day is so important.

“The Fargo National Cemetery will serve more than 30,000 veterans, spouses and family members who reside in rural areas and give our fallen heroes the proper memorial they deserve,” said Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“While I get to serve in the United States Senate surrounded by peace, protected by complete freedom, it is never lost on me that the cost of that freedom was very high,” added North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

The weight of those freedoms are felt maybe more so this year than they have been in the past.

“This global crisis has brought attention to the values we hold dear and the significance of our nation’s freedoms,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. “These freedoms have been preserved and made possible due to the brave men and brave women who have fought and died for our nation. They deserve our deepest respect on Memorial Day and everyday.”